MIAMI — There are many reasons to want to spend time outdoors in Miami right now.
The sun is shining. The temperature is degrees cooler than usual. The sun feels like a friend, not an enemy.
And yes: literally everyone seems to have been exposed to COVID and is trying hard to breathe in your general direction.
But don’t worry. If you want, you can still get outside in South Florida without cramming yourself into a crowded room with a bunch of random strangers with dubious hygiene practices.
Here are a few suggestions to get you outside:
Visit the Everglades
Just down the road past Homestead lies an outdoor world of wonder and gators. Walk the Anhinga Trail Boardwalk. Visit the fascinating historical Nike Missile site and learn how we almost got blown up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Head down to Flamingo to rent a kayak or canoe and look for the elusive saltwater crocodiles. Or load up your bike and head west on Eighth Street to Shark Valley for a brisk 15-mile loop ride to the observation tower. You can also be lazy and ride the tram. No judgment. Don’t forget you will need a mask to go inside the visitor centers.
40001 State Hwy 9336, Homestead for Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center; 36000 SW Eighth St., Miami for Shark Valley; www.nps.gov/ever/index.htm
Get a shake at Robert Is Here
It’s worth the wait for this institution’s strawberry Key lime masterpiece, but feel free to try the other flavors, too. You’ll be around other people, but you can keep your distance or wear a mask if the line gets a little dense. Take the kids to the petting zoo to feed the goats, too.
19200 SW 344th St., Homestead; robertishere.com
Stand in line at Knaus Berry Farm
Look, you said you wanted to be outside. May as well wait a few hours to take home the best cinnamon rolls in Miami. The spring closing date will be here before you know it.
15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; knausberryfarm.com
Take selfies at Wynwood Walls
Stroll among the murals and take a ton of photos to show your relatives living in the frozen North (New Jersey) how much better life is in Miami (LOL). Going is no longer free, though; you need a ticket.
266 NW 26th St, Miami; museum.thewynwoodwalls.com
Travel back in time at Vizcaya
Basking in the glow of being named one of the most beautiful stately homes in the U.S., the Mediterranean gem Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is close to home but capable of transporting you to the past — even if you stick to the 10 acres of outdoor gardens. Remember you need to buy tickets online ahead of your visit.
3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcaya.org
Commune with plants at Fairchild Tropical Garden
With 83 acres of gardens, you can’t help but get away from other people. Fairchild is a great place for stretching your legs and getting ideas for your yard and/or helping you decide to hire a landscaper.
10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami; fairchildgarden.org
Meet The Kampong
The nine-acre former home of botanical explorer Dr. David Fairchild is one of five non-profit National Tropical Botanical Gardens, featuring collections from Southeast Asia, Central and South Americas, the Caribbean, and other tropical locales. Open by reservation only Tuesday-Friday.
4013 Douglas Rd., Miami; ntbg.org/gardens/kampong/
Ride the tram at Fruit and Spice Park
This 37-acre public park celebrates all that makes the historic Redland area special, with more than 500 varieties of exotic fruit, herbs, spices and nuts. It’s a retro pleasure.
24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandfruitandspice.com
See the lights at Pinecrest Gardens
If you’re looking to get out of the house at night, head to this garden to see “Forest and Field of Light,” a work by British installation artist Bruce Munro, with more than 6,000 fiber-optic illuminated, stemmed glass spheres across almost two acres. Through June 2022.
11000 Red Road, Pinecrest; pinecrestgardens.org
Brave the water slides at Tidal Cove
If the water isn’t too cold for you, purchase a day pass at this Aventura water park and have some fun on the slides. Beware the Aqua Drop. If that’s too wild for you, cruise down the lazy river instead.
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W. Country Club Drive, Aventura; www.tidalcovemiami.com
Shop at Redland Flea Market
This family-owned and operated weekend flea market sells just about anything you can think of, from plants to produce to jewelry and beyond. There’s a kids’ zone and indoor farmer’s market, but if you want to stay outside it’s not hard to do so.
24420 S Dixie Hwy, Princeton; redlandmarketvillage.com
Take a paddling tour at Oleta State Park
Get your fresh air fix on a paddleboard or in a kayak or canoe (you can rent them at the park). Or jump on your bike and test out some of this park’s mountain biking trails.
3400 N.E. 163rd St. North Miami Beach; www.floridastateparks.org/OletaRiver
Eat your way around the world at Yellow Green Farmer’s Market
If there’s a cuisine missing from this huge outdoor market, which underwent a renovation and expansion last year, we’re not sure what it is. You dine on vegan curry, Ethiopian fare, barbecue and more, or just sip a beer at one of the outdoor bars and watch the world go by. Weekends only.
3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood; ygfarmersmarket.com
Bask in the sun at the beach
Sometimes you forget it’s here, but it’s heaven — if you can find a parking space.