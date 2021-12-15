WASHINGTON COUNTY — Last-minute Christmas tree shoppers may want to call ahead to retailers due to an increased demand for real Christmas trees that caused some retailers to sell out ahead of schedule. Area retailers reported selling more trees earlier in the season than in previous years.
“We’re heartened to see that, even in the face of challenges posed by the pandemic, supply chain congestion, shipping container shortages and extreme weather events, U.S. consumers have been able to continue their Christmas tree traditions in 2021,” said American Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jami Warner in a press release. “Whether families celebrate with an artificial tree, a farm-grown tree or multiple trees, we know the joy that a Christmas tree brings during the holiday season. We encourage consumers who want a tree, but have not found one yet, to shop soon and be aware of limited supply as we near the holiday.”
While the U.S. Christmas tree industry did experience challenges with the supply chain and shortage issues, the organization stated that, “the majority of U.S. households that hoped to buy a tree were able to find one to fit their needs this season.”
Heritage Hill Nursery Inc., 10801 Pleasant Valley Road, Cedarburg, said their precut trees are going faster than usual due to customer worries about tree shortages.
“It was kind of hard to get the trees this year and we have also been noticing more people coming in earlier,” said Owner Jason Pederson.
The nursery currently had about 30 to 35 trees left in their stock as of Tuesday.
PMF Landscape Supply LLC., 5470 South River Road, West Bend, reported that although they ordered their usual stock of trees, they sold out of pre-cut trees within two weeks, citing that news of a potential Christmas tree shortage may have contributed to the sellout.
Customers who have never purchased a tree from the business were also stopping in after learning trees were still available to ensure they had one for the holiday season.
The business also said tree farms have been overselling trees the past few years to meet growing demands for real trees. Farms are now growing more trees to keep up with the demand.
Dean Fechter of Indian Lore Christmas Tree Farm, 7790 Indian Lore Road, West Bend, said the business had 155 vehicles waiting for them to open on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is the first day the business opens for the season.
“I’ve never seen that many before in my life,” said Fechter.
He added that three other tree farms in the area closed in the past several years, which may have also contributed to the increase.
Although Indian Lore grows its own trees, they also brought in pre-cut trees to keep up with the demand.
The farm is located on about 25 acres of land and is home to 25,000 to 30,000 trees. Trees are typically four years old when they arrive at the farm and are planted in the ground. It takes another seven to 10 years before the tree is ready to be cut.
In the meantime, Fechter stated that one nearby farm that went out of business allows him to cut their trees. Even with the estimated 5 to 10 percent increase in sales, he expects to have enough pre-cut trees for those who still need one.