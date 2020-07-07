FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, investor Ray Washburne waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump's election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data that was released Monday, July 6, 2020. Irving, Texas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, which owns 27 Texas restaurants including the Mi Cocina chain, was approved for between $5 million and $10 million. Washburne, one of the company’s founders, was vice chairman of the Trump Victory Committee in 2016 and donated $100,000 to the PAC last August. The company did not respond to a request for comment. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)