FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. Trump sought to use this past week to make the case he alone has what it takes to maintain law-and-order and steer a virus-battered nation out of the public health and economic crisis, while branding the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a Trojan horse being use by the radical left. But as the incumbent president emerges from the Republican National Convention, voters and GOP strategists say he still has work to do as he tries to win over suburban women and bolster his position with waffling supporters. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)