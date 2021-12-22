Two charged after pursuit from Hartford to Town of Oconomowoc

HARTFORD — A man and a woman have been charged following a police chase that started in Hartford and ended in the Town of Oconomowoc with arrests at an Oconomowoc residence and a Town of Oconomowoc bar on Saturday.
Anthony Erickson of Lake Geneva, 29, faces one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Natalie Bellak of Milwaukee, 32, faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and one count of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a Hartford police officer was notified by a Flock camera that a vehicle that had been involved in an Elkhorn robbery was seen traveling to the Hartford Walmart.
The complaint said that in the parking lot there was one occupant in the vehicle who was later identified as Bellak. The officer then waited to see if another person would enter the vehicle, the complaint states. The officer then noticed another person, who was later identified as Erickson, enter the vehicle at about 6:39 p.m.
The officer then attempted to block the vehicle from exiting the parking lot, the complaint states, but the vehicle allegedly drove past the officer and fled the area down Highway 60, blowing through a stop sign.
Officers then chased the vehicle along Highway 60, the complaint states, and continued to chase it along County Road K and eventually into Oconomowoc, traveling into the residential area of Hewitts Point Road, where the vehicle reached a dead-end road and crashed into an embankment on the south side of Highway 16 along the border of Oconomowoc Lake and the Town of Oconomowoc.
The vehicle’s occupants allegedly fled the crash scene on foot, the complaint states, despite an officer shouting at both to show their hands. According to the complaint, the officer lost sight of Erickson and Bellak once they climbed over an eight-foot fence.
At about 8:30 p.m., a caller reported that Bellak allegedly entered a residence and asked the owner for a ride to Milwaukee. According to the complaint, officers allegedly located Bellak hiding under a vehicle in the garage of the residence. Bellak was transported to an area hospital for reported chest pains, according to the complaint.
Erickson was allegedly found at a Town of Oconomowoc bar by Okauchee Lake. According to the complaint, he spontaneously told officers that he would never steal a car but was stealing toys. According to the complaint, Erickson was also transported to an area hospital for a medical issue.
Once the vehicle was searched, officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia and items stolen from Walmart and Kohl’s, according to the complaint.
Both Erickson and Bellak are scheduled to appear at the Washington County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Dec. 29.