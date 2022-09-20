FILE - A framed portrait of opposition activist Fernando Alban shadowed by an image of Jesus Christ sits on the flag-draped casket containing his remains, during a solemn ceremony at the National Assembly headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. A federal judge in Miami has awarded on September 2022, $73 million in damages to Alban´s family who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)