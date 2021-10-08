Village of Waukesha president announces resignation

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Village President Michael Doerr, who was elected this past April, turned in his resignation to the village clerk on Thursday.
Doerr moved to the Village of Waukesha, formerly the town, 21 years ago. He’s served 10 years on the Village of Waukesha Fire Department, seven years on the Town/Village Board and approximately six months as village president.
In April, Doerr bested longtime Waukesha Town Supervisor and Village President Brian Fischer to become the next village president. Doerr received 55.3% of the vote.
It was the second election in a row that saw Doerr and Fischer compete for the seat, also battling for town chairman in 2019, just a year before village incorporation, with Fischer besting Doerr by 4 percentage points.
True to the spirit of elections in the town-turned-village, both candidates took this year’s rematch seriously, with each spending plenty of time and money on signage, social media posts and campaign literature, much of it focused on their respective opponents.
Doerr told The Freeman that he had originally planned to remain in the village for quite a few years, but due to changes with his long-time employer, he has decided to retire early and move to Florida with his wife.
“A lot has come up for my family and I in 2021,” he said. “I would have preferred to find a similar position in this area and stay in the village for another 10 or 15 years, but that’s not the way it turned out.”
Reflection
“The most important thing that happened in my time on the board and as president was the town becoming a village,” he said. “The reason for that is because it moved (to) a model where the village is now able to control its borders and determine its own destiny moving into the future.”
Doerr said before he leaves he will also help put together the village’s budget, tying up loose ends.
The budget includes a plan to address facility needs that the village has been facing for a number of years, Doerr said. In the village’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan there are new sleeping quarters for the fire department, a path to replace several pieces of fire equipment over the next five years and a building for the Department of Public Works, he said.
“I’m disappointed that I couldn’t fill out my term — quite frankly when I ran my intention was to obviously fulfill the two-year term and hopefully win re-election another two times to set the village on a clear path forward ... unfortunately, it didn’t work out,” he said.
Doerr said he appreciates the support from the community over the past few years.
Future
Doerr will remain on the board until Dec. 1.
Village Attorney John Macy said the Village Board is expected to approve the resignation and review how to fill the seat at the Oct. 14 meeting.
According to Wisconsin State Statute 17.24: Vacancies in villages offices — a vacancy in any elective village office may be filled by appointment by majority of the members of the Village Board for the remainder of the unexpired term or until a special election is held; or an office may remain vacant until an election is held.