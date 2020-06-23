Virtual Strawberry Festival taking place Saturday

CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc., the parent organization of Cedarburg’s Strawberry Festival, one of the largest two-day events in Ozaukee County, announced earlier in April that it will be taking the canceled outdoor festival and turning it into a virtual mini festival due to COVID-19. The virtual Strawberry Festival is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“Going virtual is a whole new concept for us,” said BJ Homayouni, festival executive director. “Strawberry Festival has been a popular event in Cedarburg for the last 35 years, we couldn’t just sit by and do nothing. While it will be a completely different experience, we hope that our outdoor festival attendees embrace the uniqueness of this virtual option until we can meet again.”
Presented by Commerce State Bank and Festivals of Cedarburg and in partnership with Booth Center, the virtual Strawberry Festival will include some of Cedarburg’s brick and mortar merchants, as well as a number of artists and vendors from past Strawberry Festivals. The event will look similar to a Pinterest page where attendees can go visit the “tiles” of the participants. Some will have their chat rooms active so visitors can enter the studio or store to talk to the business owner. Others will have a link to their website that will allow attendees to peruse their products and purchase directly from the vendor.
As attendees enter the virtual festival they will be greeted with streaming video that includes fun activities that will run during the event. The schedule includes a strawberry shortcake eating contest, a visit with the founder of Festivals, music from three talented musicians, a discussion with a representative of The Fermentorium about their popular Strawberry Shandy and other beers, and an interview with Cedar Creek Winery representatives about the custom strawberry products they make for Strawberry Festival. Festivals of Cedarburg will also be selling limited edition Virtual Strawberry Festival gear through Cedarburg Threads.
To link to the virtual Strawberry Festival go to www.cedarburgfestivals.org /strawberry. Sign up simply requires an email address (no special software is needed). After the festival closes, the chat option will no longer be live, but attendees can still access the businesses’ websites to purchase any products for about a month following the event.
For questions, email cedarburgfestivals@yahoo.com.