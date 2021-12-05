WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will vote on proposed opposition to the implementation of COVID19 vaccine mandates and to encourage the state of Wisconsin to join the federal litigation opposing such mandates.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Herbert J. Tennis Government Center, Room 1019, 432 East Washington Street.
The resolution specifically names two national COVID-19 vaccine mandates set forth by President Joe Biden’s administration. Under the first mandate, employers with 100 or more employees must require them to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The second mandate named in the resolution requires health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid services (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — CMS) to be vaccinated. Facilities which fail to do so could lose government funding.
“There is serious concern that the CMS Mandate will hurt Samaritan Health Center and other such facilities that are already experiencing significant staffing shortages as health care workers critical to caring for our most vulnerable population leave their chosen field,” the resolution states. The resolution adds that health care systems could lose experienced workers.
The resolution would confirm that the “Washington County Board of Supervisors is opposed to the implementation of the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” and encourage Wisconsin to join the federal litigation opposing the mandates.
Opioid settlement agreements
In addition, the board will vote on a resolution authorizing the county to enter into a settlement agreement with various pharmaceutical companies. The settlement agreement would be with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceuitica, Inc.
In 2017, the county entered into an engagement agreement to pursue litigation against some manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid pharmaceuticals. Several law firms filed lawsuits on behalf of Wisconsin counties. If approved, the resolution would allow for the execution settlement agreements and funding allocation. The county will create a separate account called the “Opioid Abatement Account.” An account for attorney fees would also be created in which an escrow agent would deposit up to 20 percent of the county’s proceeds from the settlement agreement.