WEST BEND — On Wednesday night, the Executive Committee passed an amended resolution that will go to the County Board to endorse two bills that would require school boards to make information about learning materials and educational activities used for students available to the public.
These two bills include 2021 Senate Bill 463 and 2021 Assembly Bill 488 which were introduced by state Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger,
and state Rep. Daniel Knodl, R-Germantown, among many other representatives throughout the state.
The original resolution endorsed two bills, 2021 Senate Bill 409 and 2021 Assembly Bill 413, that banned critical race theory in public schools, but the committee postponed taking action on this at their July 21 meeting. During Wednesday’s meeting, County Board Chair Don Kriefall introduced an amendment to this resolution.
The amendment endorses two bills that require school boards to make curriculum transparent to the public instead of endorsing two bills that prohibit teachings of critical race theory.
“This is a very emotional topic, but I think there’s a fine line between political advocacy and legislative advocacy,” County Executive Josh Schoemann said at the meeting. “Last month’s resolution was political, this resolution is finely crafted and takes a legislative approach.”
County Supervisor Christopher Bossert said he supports this amendment presented by Kriefall because it shifts their focus to ensure transparency between the public and schools, whereas the original resolution seemed more political.
The County Board is expected to vote on this amended resolution in September.
The Washington County vote will not change anything for local schools. It will be a public endorsement for these two bills seeking to make school curriculum available to the public.
Schools throughout the county have debated the teaching of critical race theory in school board meetings for the past few months. Critical race theory is the idea that racism is not just a product of personal prejudice, but is embedded in society through the legal system and public policy.
