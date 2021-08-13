BIG CEDAR LAKE — After finishing in 10th place on the Women’s Quadruple Sculls team at the Olympics in Tokyo, Alie Rusher returned home to Big Cedar Lake where Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann proclaimed Thursday as “Alie Rusher Day.”
“This is really exciting. We do proclamations all the time, but not for Olympians,” Schoemann said.
Big Cedar Lake is where Rusher first learned how to row and Cindy Rusher, Alie’s mother, said she practically grew up on the lake. Although Rusher was raised in Glenview, Illinois and went to boarding school in Concord, New Hampshire, where she joined her first crew team at 15 years old, she said Big Cedar Lake is still where her family and home are.
State Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, also attended the event in honor of Rusher.
“It’s a privilege that I’ll never forget, being able to honor Alie Rusher on her special day here in Washington County and in District 58,” Gundrum said. “Because of COVID last year, she used the land around Cedar Lake as her training ground and it’s proven to be quite successful.”
At the event, Rusher displayed her first single row boat and some of her official Olympian gear for county officials, family, and friends to see.
Besides being an Olympian, Rusher has a passion for the environment and medicine. Rusher volunteers with the Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation in Slinger, a nonprofit organization that seeks to preserve the natural land and watershed quality around Cedar Lake. Rusher said she hopes to attend medical school after racing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“At first, I didn’t feel like I deserved this honor, but with the help of family and friends telling me I do deserve this after all of my hard work, I know that I do,” Rusher said.
“She absolutely deserves this day,” Cindy Rusher said.
Competitive rowing runs in the family as both Jack and Cindy Rusher competed in the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Rowing Teams. Jack Rusher won a bronze medal in 1988 and Cindy Rusher won a silver medal in 1992.
This passion was then passed down as they taught all three of their children how to row on Big Cedar Lake. The oldest daughter, Kay, competed on the Stanford University crew team, which inspired Alie to do the same. The two were teammates for two years at Stanford, and now, their youngest sibling, Nick, is a junior on the Yale crew team.