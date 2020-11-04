Short lines inside and outside of polling places around Waukesha County were reported Tuesday, but no one said there were significant waits or problems. But voters complained about the lack of "I voted" stickers in many polling places. Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman said a little after midnight Wednesday that about 260,000 to 265,000 ballots were expected to have been cast for the November election. As of June 1, 2017, there were 282,262 registered voters in the county. Wartman said they were on track to have stronger voter turnout than in the 2016 presidential election. A little after midnight, Wartman said they were still waiting on about 40,000 votes to be counted, primarily absentee ballots from Brookfield and New Berlin. Overall, she said the day went well and there were "no reports of unusually long lines." Wartman added that polls were well-staffed and everyone worked hard, as well as clerks were prepared.
breaking