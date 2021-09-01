WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow proclaimed Tuesday Overdose Awareness Day in Waukesha County to raise awareness that overdose deaths are preventable, and to announce recommitted resources to fight the opioid epidemic.
“We were seeing great progress over the years; however, the past year the pandemic caused some challenges,” Farrow said. “We’re here today to renew our efforts, to regain the ground lost this past year.” Tuesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.
Farrow, speaking at the Department of Health and Human Services, said 240 people have been saved from overdoses in the past five years, in the county, but COVID-19 disrupted programs in place to help those at risk.
2020 was a record year for overdose deaths in Waukesha County, at 93 overall, up from 54 in 2019.
DHHS Director Liz Aldred said over 4,500 first responders, social workers, teachers and others have attended hundreds of opioid overdose education training sessions where Narcan kits were available and distributed.
Looking ahead, the county will adopt the collective impact approach, making opioid mitigation a key goal and area of primary investment through 2022. Waukesha County also expects to benefit from the proposed settlement of litigation involving three major pharmaceutical distributors. A plan is being developed that will leverage those funds effectively through a datadriven collective impact approach. This approach will combine county efforts with those of multiple community partners to fight the pandemic together.
New funding has also extended the Wisconsin Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Deaths Prevention Project in the county, which awarded the county $225,522 and began in 2017.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge and former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel spoke as well, emphasizing the importance of drug treatment court.
“We finally learned the hard way that you have to address the underlying behavioral problem, and that’s what drug treatment courts do,” he said, adding Waukesha County’s drug treatment court has graduated 196 individuals and 37 are enrolled now. Schimel said the local treatment court has a success rate of 61%, which is higher than the national average and much higher than the success rate of incarceration or other methods.
“We need to do more about this drug epidemic and I’m proud of those who are doing more,” Schimel said. “Waukesha County’s got this problem as bad as any other place.”
A candlelight vigil was held by the Waukesha Count Heroin Task Force at Frame Park Tuesday evening, remembering the lives lost to substance abuse.
“Remember that it’s all of us, and it’s going to take all of us,” Farrow said. “We need your help along the way.”