Waukesha County supervisor Zimmermann not seeking re-election

OCONOMOWOC — After eight years on the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors, David Zimmermann announced Tuesday he won’t be seeking re-election.
Zimmermann, who represents the Oconomowoc-area District 2, serves on the Executive Committee and chairs the Human Resources Committee.
“It was a very difficult decision to make, but I have decided not to run for re-election for this upcoming term,” he said. “Due to increasing time constraints, I have decided to step back from public service at this time.”
Waukesha County Chairman Paul Decker said he’s disappointed to see Zimmermann not running again, as “he’s a very valuable member of our county board and has represented his area extremely well.” Decker said he’s counted on Zimmermann’s counsel at times, with the latter’s business and community backgrounds proving helpful.
“Supervisor Zimmermann has been a levelheaded leader on the County Board for several years,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said. “As a committee chairman and member of the Executive Committee, Dave has demonstrated the value of having board members with a good business background. He understands county finances and has a practical and pragmatic approach to governing. I wish him all the best.”
Zimmermann, who works full-time as a manufacturing company president, was first appointed to the board following a vacancy. Before that, he served on the Summit Village Board as a trustee. “During that time I found out how much I really loved public service and local government,” he said. He said Waukesha County does a good job managing its fiscal responsibilities like a business.
As of Tuesday, no one had filed to run for Zimmermann’s seat. At least two more will be open for the next election, District 17 and District 19, which are both Waukesha-based.
Zimmermann said he wanted to make his announcement as early as possible so prospective candidates can start getting prepared.
“It’s very rewarding, it’s very fulfilling and it’s very important work,” he said. “I think people have to realize that public servants like ourselves that are elected are just people like everyone else with a passion and an interest in making a difference in our communities.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served the constituents of District 2 for the past 8 years,” Zimmermann said. “It has truly been a privilege and an honor. I have met so many wonderful residents along the way, and I have always been impressed and motivated by the devotion to our Lake Country community.”
Those seeking to run must file by Jan. 4 at 5 p.m., but the County Clerk’s office will be closed during holidays near that date, so prospective candidates are encouraged to plan ahead. Officials at the clerk’s office can assist with questions.
To learn more about candidacy requirements, visit https://rb.gy/ib98g0.