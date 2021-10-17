WAUKESHA — When Mark Blackman met his wife, Jane, in 1973, he was a Chicago Bears fan. Despite her best efforts since, he still is — and most importantly, they’re still happily married.
Jane met Mark while the two were both teachers in New London, she at the elementary level and he at the high school level. “Just at that point, our paths intersected,” she said.
As a native to the Oak Park, Illinois area, watching and rooting for the Bears was a natural thing for Mark — they were simply the closest professional football team and with family already wearing blue and orange, it just made sense.
“You tend to gravitate to the team that you grew up with,” he said.
The same was true for Jane, being born and raised in Denmark, near Green Bay.
“My location didn’t change me,” said Mark Blackman, thinking on the time he’s spent in Wisconsin since college.
Jane Blackman noted she was at one point optimistic over the prospect of converting him to the Green and Gold, because he’d been following the Milwaukee Brewers for a time.
The Blackmans raised three daughters, and their enthusiasm or lack thereof for particular NFL teams varies.
An interesting factor is the apparent correlation between the number of Bears games attended and the likelihood of being a Bears fan. Mark took their oldest daughter to several games and she became an avid fan. Their middle daughter attended a couple and is largely indifferent. And the youngest didn’t attend any and since has found herself affiliated with the Packers — living in the Green Bay area makes that easier, too.
Mark Blackman noted the oldest daughter also got to see some of the Bears greats like Walter Payton, which may have been a factor. “That’s when the Bears were doing good,” he said.
When it comes to game day itself, the Blackmans say they do a good job keeping things civil.
“We just root for our own teams,” Jane Blackman said. “We never get into arguments or fights.”
Though depending on the result, Mark has from time to time received or made a call to the in-laws with a healthy dose of perfunctory, friendly bragging.
When the Packers and Bears are playing at the same time, the Blackmans have to channel flip or stick with the game that’s closer.
Mark Blackman said if the Bears do move to a new stadium location in Arlington Heights, that might make a trip for future games easier.
The Blackmans have apparel for their respective teams and a small display here or there, but some places are sacrosanct. Jane said when a Christmas ornament is gifted to them, whether Packers or Bears themed, there’s a mutually agreed upon policy that it won’t make it onto the tree.
Mark and Jane Blackman have been married 46 years. When the Packers play the Bears on Sunday at noon, they’ll be watching, together.