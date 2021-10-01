Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff

The Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha, will offer a peak at Waukesha’s history.

The museum has operated at its current location since 1914 in what was the historic courthouse. In addition to the museum and its exhibits, including the History of Waukesha in 100 Objects exhibit, guests will have the opportunity to partake in timed behind-the-scenes collection tours every hour.