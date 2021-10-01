WAUKESHA — Those curious about the history and operations of Waukesha businesses and properties will have the opportunity to see parts of the city that they have never seen before.
As part of the city’s 125th anniversary, Waukesha Unlocked will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local businesses, community members and the city will “unlock” their doors and showcase what they offer the city every day.
Each site will tell their own story, inspired by architecture, community, history and operations, according to the city.
A variety of tours and activities will be available to partake in city-wide, including a glimpse of Waukesha City Hall’s history, behind-the-scenes tours at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, a walking tour to learn more about Waukesha’s public art, a microbrew and tour of Raised Grain Brewery, and much more.
Free rides will be offered by Waukesha Metro during the event. Free parking is also available at the Metro Transit Center, 212 E. Saint Paul Ave.
Waukesha City Hall is located at 201 Delafield St., Waukesha.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3usRHka.