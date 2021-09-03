WAUKESHA — Decades have passed since Todd Badura first stepped foot into Afghanistan. But the memories and a renewed call to service prompted the retired member of the Air Force to lend a hand as events unfolded in recent weeks.
Badura, a 1987 graduate of Waukesha South High School, is a pilot with Delta Airlines in his post-military life. When word came down in late August that the U.S. Department of Defense was activating its Civil Reserve Air Fleet, Badura said, he felt a desire to take part.
Any pilot agreeing to participate in a Civil Reserve Air Fleet mission is met with unknowns. But given the events of this past month as the U.S. withdrew its military force from Afghanistan, Badura said he had a good sense of the kind of work he was going to undertake.
“I volunteered for the trip because I have a heart for the people of Afghanistan and a heart for helping others,” said Badura, who flew in the Air Force while on active duty in the mission to drive the Soviet Union out of Afghanistan.
In a bit of irony, Badura’s last military assignment — as a reservist in the Air Force — also was in Afghanistan. He was on a supportive mission on the heels of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I seem to have gone full circle,” Badura said as he shared with The Freeman what his latest mission as a civilian entailed.
Early in the week of Aug. 23, Badura and two other Delta pilots flew an Airbus A330300 to Hahn, Germany, where scores of Afghani evacuees were in staging areas and seeking final stops after abruptly leaving their native country. Badura and his fellow pilots ultimately landed in Dulles, Virginia.
The flight Badura and his fellow pilots took part in was beyond capacity. The plane, he said, was only supposed to accommodate 219 passengers. Instead, there were 267 evacuees on it — a fact Badura said made more sense as he witnessed a large number of children sitting on their mothers’ laps.
While his latest mission did not take him directly into Afghanistan, Badura said it was not difficult to sense of how challenging this past month was for people who are uprooting their lives as the Taliban has regained control of the country.
“I wanted to get a sense of things,” Badura said. “I was looking at the faces of everybody. There was a sense of apprehension — what I would characterize as solemn and sad. Home is home for people, and they had to leave family. I’m sure there were a lot of mixed feelings with them.”
In sharp contrast, Badura said the children’s innocence revealed something else.
“Kids are kids. They run, and they scream, they play and they have fun,” he said. “If you just paid attention to them, you didn’t know what a solemn situation it was.”
The abrupt nature of the evacuation became clear as Badura and the other pilots decided to leap into action in Germany and purchase essentials for the youngest members of the flight, including diapers, formula and baby wipes.
“It was kind of humorous because you have three guys here — myself and the other pilots — and we’re shopping for diapers,” Badura said.
For Badura, who earned a degree from the Milwaukee School of Engineering before enlisting in the military, the recent experience was another opportunity for perspective on life in the U.S.
“We are a blessed country,” Badura said. “We really can take that for granted. In our country, so much of the focus is on what you have and what you don’t have.”
Back home in Waukesha, Badura’s mom, Judy, said she is not surprised her son took part in the recent mission.
“I’m very proud of him. He’s had a fantastic career,” Judy said. “He’s led a very exciting life. These guys in service do a lot of wonderful things.”