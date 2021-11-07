Waukesha Parks Department sees increase in vandalism incidents

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has reportedly seen an uptick in vandalism incidents at city parks in 2021 compared to 2020.
According to Melissa Lipska, parks and forestry operations manager, and Ryan Fisk, buildings and facilities supervisor, park staff has spent more than double the amount of hours cleaning up and handling vandalism incidents this year compared to 2020.
So far in 2021, staff spent roughly 150 hours cleaning up these incidents. In 2020, staff spent about 60 hours cleaning them up.
One more recent incident, according to the Waukesha police blotter, was reported at Buchner Park on Monday morning. A caller reported graffiti containing foul language and imagery that was spray painted on the bathroom doors. Fisk said while some parks may be targeted more than others, it is pretty sporadic throughout the city. Over the years, Fisk said the public bathrooms have been a target.
“We have seen an increase in some of those more major (vandalism acts) like smashing sinks, toilets, some of which is a little more destructive than spray painting,” Fisk said. “(We’ve seen) windows being broken, playground equipment being broken, stuff like that.”
Fisk said they also see a lot of small fires and drawing on park facilities.
“We have added cameras over the years, which seems to help,” he said. “We (are also) having our employees keep their eyes out.”
Fisk said often the parks department becomes aware of graffiti or vandalism incidents either from police, citizen reports or from staff finding the damage.
“We work very closely with the Police Department and they are sometimes successful with catching who was responsible for the vandalism and we do collect restitution occasionally,” Fisk said.
Fisk said when vandalism happens, the department deals with it immediately, and daily park operations are impacted. Lipska said it also often results in facility closures.
The Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is asking the public to help keep an eye on the parks by reporting these incidents if they see them.
Lipska said there have been instances before where a citizen sees someone leaving a restroom and it matches the timing where the vandalism incident would have occurred. There have been instances where the police have caught these suspects and it does help to report them, she said.
“If you see something happening or (see someone suspicious, we are) just encouraging people to call the police,” Lipska said. “If they see something after the fact as well, like if they stumble upon some graffiti, (they should) call the police or to call our parks department as well.”