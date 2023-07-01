THURSDAY
10:58 a.m. — A three-vehicle accident was reported at Pewaukee Road and Bluemound Road.
11:20 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident that resulted in airbags being deployed occurred in the 2200 block of West St. Paul Avenue.
3:08 p.m. — A man was swearing at kids and flipping them off in the pool in Horeb Springs Park, 330 Spring St. When staff tried to talk with him, he went under the water and wouldn’t listen. They wanted him removed.
11:25 p.m. — Two or three males in their 20s were reportedly lighting off fireworks in the 400 block of Madison Street and then throwing gallons of water in the roadway.
FRIDAY
1:56 a.m. — A traffic stop at Wood Street and South West Avenue resulted in a man fleeing the vehicle and a K9 unit responding to help track him. He was taken into custody at gunpoint on Jackson Court.