WASHINGTON COUNTY — Approximately 1,490 customers continue to not have power in Washington County at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning — an improvement from the 10,624 customers who were without power in the county at about 9 p.m. last night.
According to the We Energies power outage map, West Bend has 645 customers without power, Germantown has 649 customers without power, Hartford has 52 customers without power and Richfield has 36 customers without power.
The Kettle Moraine YMCA announced the West Washington Branch will be closed until further notice due to damage from a power outage.
The West Bend School District is experiencing a phone outage at all buildings. They are currently working with a provider to restore service.
The Germantown Community Library is opening at 11 a.m. today due to staff training
WAUKESHA — Approximately 27,522 customers continue to not have power in Waukesha County at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning — an improvement from the 37,470 customers who were without power in the county at about 9 p.m. last night.
According to the We Energies power outage map, Waukesha has 2,636 customers out of service; New Berlin has 4,850; Elm Grove has 1,025; and Menomonee Falls has 2,822.
The National Weather Service is warning the public that a second round of severe thunderstorms similar to the ones seen Tuesday night will travel through southeastern Wisconsin tonight. According to the National Weather Service, similar to yesterday, excessive heat followed by severe thunderstorms are predicted. Heat indices will peak in the low 100s before the storms arrive.
This afternoon, winds of excess of 70 mph, hail and tornadoes will be possible, they said.
Tuesday storm
WAUKESHA — Residents throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are reporting damages after a severe thunderstorm moved through the state — causing power outages and broken trees, according to the National Weather Service.
Marcia Cronce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Milwaukee/Sullivan, said a few thunderstorms developed in northeast Iowa this afternoon which evolved into an oriented line. The line of storms tracked eastward through southern Wisconsin, where they brought 45 mph winds, in some cases up to 70 mph winds, and rain.
Cronce said that as the storm moved through the state, strong winds lasted about 15 minutes, heavy rain for about a half hour and left lingering light rain.
Some of the worst damage was reported about two or three miles southeast of Eagle, which got hit by a “microburst” — a concentrated area of strong winds which created larger damage, according to Cronce. Cronce said 70 mph winds were measured there and it was reported that a large tree fell on a house.
The Waukesha County Airport measured 47 mph wind gusts.
In Washington County, estimated wind gusts of 55 mph were reported southeast of Germantown. About three miles east of West Bend were 44 mph wind gusts.
A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service throughout southern Wisconsin due to combined humid conditions and warm air, creating heat index values between 100-105 today. Cronce said the high dew points is what led to high instability in the atmosphere, which primed southeastern Wisconsin for the storm conditions seen tonight.
According to We Energies, updated information at about 9 p.m. said that 37,470 customers were without power in Waukesha County and 10,624 customers were without power in Washington County.