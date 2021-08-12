WAUKESHA — The Waukesha School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to send proposed changes to its public comment policy back to committee for review before they are brought back for full consideration.
The proposed revisions include no longer asking speakers during public comment to state their home address, allowing for more time per speaker when there are six speakers or less, and lay out a formal process by which a person who breaks public comment rules could be suspended from speaking again.
School Board President Joe Como said he agrees with most of the points but wanted to take a more thorough look at the proposal. He said it may be worth considering a rule asking speakers to state whether they are residents of the district and wondered about details not specified regarding suspending speakers who break rules.
“Right now what happens is the superintendent and the (board) president work together on that,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve been doing this for 19 years, we’ve never had to address this before this year.”
When policy documents do not specifically state who should oversee a situation, Como said often that will fall to the board president and superintendent.
The proposed revisions would lay out a more formal process, with the presiding officer recommending the suspension of an individual for disruptive behavior or offensive language, which would trigger a meeting and require a majority vote from either the board or a committee in order for the suspension to be approved.
“I think the attempt was to make the rules a little bit more clear and consistent,” said board member Kelly Piacsek.
Como wondered how a meeting to hear a suspension request would be publicly posted, and whether the person’s name should be listed or whether the meeting should be held open or closed session.
“Should their names be listed?” he asked. “I don’t know.”
Board member Bill Baumgart said he’s only aware of two suspensions in his multiple decades on the school board. Board member Corey Montiho pointed out of the proposed wording like “egregious behavior” or “offensive language” are subjective.
“Any time we have suspended the right for a citizen to come and address us, that was a pretty tough decision,” Como said. “I can tell you that none of those decisions have ever been made lightly nor have they been quick decisions.”
He said he and Superintendent Jim Sebert have made judgment calls regarding a couple speakers.
Contrasting public views on masks
Multiple speakers came forward Wednesday to either call for more strict COVID-19 precautions and mandatory masking in schools, or to maintain the mask optional policy as it exists now.
One parent said she’d put her children in virtual learning last year out of concern for COVID-19. Another said she was grateful her child got to have the last four weeks of the 201920 school year without mandatory masks.
“I’m not proud that after two years of this pandemic, we need to go back to a mask mandate,” said Waukesha South student Samuel D’Amico.
The district remains under its mask optional policy currently.
Several parents expressed concern over books with sexually explicit content and students being able to access them. Most called for parental notification before a student can read those books rather than ban them outright.
The School Board will meet again Sept. 15, a little later in the month than usual due to Labor Day.