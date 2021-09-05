While the date is not typically a positive one to reflect on, Amber Fuller is making it something to celebrate. She decided to mark the anniversary by
doing something that’s been on her bucket list for a while, skydiving with Skydive Milwaukee/Sky Knights SPC.
“I didn’t really know that a burnaversary was a thing, it was always kind of something in the back of my mind (and) I didn’t know how I was going to feel on this day,” she said.
Fuller joined a burn survivor group shortly after her injury. She said she learned that many burn survivors celebrate the day to make it something positive. She reached out to the group shortly after she started getting treatment for her injuries — a very painful and long process.
“I thought (celebrating the anniversary) was so inspiring and such a good idea, so I had to do it for myself to find the positive in everything,” she said.
Fuller said although it is a slow and painful process, treatment is going well and it’s a comfort to speak with people who can relate and also have experienced a burn injury.
The decision to go skydiving was personal, so she decided to do a solo trip. After hearing great things from others on social media, she decided to make the jump.
“It definitely was empowering, freeing and therapeutic ... when you’re in the moment you can’t think about anything else besides the excitement and the rush and the nerves and the anticipation, so really it was a great escape from thinking about everything I’ve been through that’s like constantly on the back of my mind,” she said.
Fuller, a massage therapist, said many people skydive as a form of self-care or therapy.
“Mine kind of revolves around massages, mediation and yoga, so (it was cool to know) there’s other ways to take care of yourself and take care of your mental health — because everybody’s different,” she said.
Fuller said having burns does “suck” but it helps to know she’s not alone.
“(For other burn survivors) the more support you have around you and the more things you do for your physical, mental health — do it,” she said. “Don’t be scared to reach out. It all helps in the end.”
In July, Joel Murn was found guilty of first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of arson of property other than a building after the incident involving Fuller on Sept. 2, 2020. Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson of a building without the owner’s consent were dismissed and read in.
Murn is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.