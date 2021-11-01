West Bend city clerk resigning

WEST BEND — Stephanie Justmann, city clerk for West Bend for nearly five years, will be resigning at the end of November to pursue a new opportunity.
Justmann came to West Bend in January of 2017. She announced her resignation Thursday, and will complete her time with West Bend on Friday, Nov. 26.
“I really made some great relationships here, and I made some great memories here,” Justmann said Friday.
Justmann will be working for Dodge County, which is also where her career began. While she used to be the deputy clerk there, she will now be a purchasing agent for that county.
City Administrator Jay Shambeau said Justmann has been an asset to West Bend, and will be missed. He noted that she transitioned the city to a paperless agenda and document system, which was well received by city personnel and the public; administered West Bend’s elections; and fully updated the city’s licensing code.
“She was excellent at her job. In my opinion, one of the best in the state as a city clerk. It brought me great peace of mind that our elections would be handled well, and with integrity,” Shambeau said.
Justmann called the decision to leave bittersweet. She said there have been many positive things about her time in West Bend, but the many duties and obligations of the city clerk role were not compensated to a degree she found adequate for the stresses involved.
“If the compensation study would have went through the first time it was presented ... I would not have been looking for a new position,” Justmann said.
The compensation plan was brought to the Common Council earlier this year; at that time, no action was taken to implement the plan for salary increases for city staff.
West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins said the city has hired an outside consultant to perform a secondary evaluation, and looks forward to taking positive action on the matter when that study is complete.
“I have loved working with Steph. She was incredibly knowledgeable and tenacious. After going through the 2020 election and seeing her team work on a day-to-day basis, there is no doubt she was an incredible asset and will be sorely missed. Whomever becomes appointed to become our next city clerk will have big shoes to fill,” Jenkins said.