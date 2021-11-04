West Bend Police Chief Meuler announces retirement

WEST BEND — After 19 years with West Bend Police Department, Chief Kenneth Meuler is reaching the final months of his time as police chief here.
Meuler announced his retirement this week; he is set to work until Jan. 7. He noted that retirement is in January, not right now.
“I have a desk full of work, and I look forward to enjoying my work for the rest of my time here,” Meuler said.
Meuler came to the West Bend Police Department as chief about 19 years ago. Previously, he spent about 28 and a half years as a police officer in Milwaukee. He entered police service out of high school.
“It becomes a part of you,” Meuler said.
“Part of me says I would like to do this job forever. I have no complaints, but there does come a time.
“If I can leave with my health, with the department in a good place, that’s a good time to leave,” he added.
Meuler noted that a lot has changed since he became chief. When he first arrived, West Bend’s police special response vehicle was a converted bakery delivery truck; he said it wasn’t in very good shape.
Since then, Meuler said, he has done all he could to build the department’s resources and opportunities.
He has worked to provide training and education to officers and detectives, as well as new technology, vehicles and upgraded equipment, so department members could continue growing and advancing in their careers.
Of all that he has done as chief, Meuler said that the staff in the department, from leadership positions down to the newest officer, is his proudest achievement.
“Quality officers, quality facilities and quality equipment is a thing I’m proud of,” Meuler said.
Meuler also noted that the officers of the WBPD are responsible for that achievement as well. Without their dedication, he said, the department could not be what it is.
“Because of the officers, we developed an excellent rapport with the local businesses, the schools, organizations and the vast majority of the citizens,” Meuler said.
West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau said Meuler has been an asset to the city. He noted that the Police Department is in great shape, and Meuler has always been very involved not just with policing, but also the community, service organizations and the people of West Bend.
“I’m glad we crossed paths for the last five years,” Shambeau said. “I learned a lot from him, and he served the city well, in a very professional way, for a long time.”
“Chief Meuler brought a high level of professionalism and experience to the city of West Bend during his 19 years serving,” West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins agreed. “He was always honest, wellinformed and by-the-book. He ends a long career of policing in Wisconsin, but I wish him the best of luck and excitement as he finally gets to relax and take a well-deserved break from community service.”