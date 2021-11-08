WEST BEND — The West Bend School District Board of Education is set to further discuss social-emotional learning curriculum for seventh- and eighth-grade students on Monday. The board will also receive a presentation about district and school report cards from the Department of Public Instruction and several changes coming this year.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the West Bend City Hall Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St.
On Oct. 25, the West Bend School Board approved SEL curriculum for grades 4K-6 through Second Step after garnering feedback from parents and guardians, students, employees and community members regarding the curriculum. Curriculum for the lower grade levels was passed earlier as most concerns were about seventh- and eighth-grade units and lessons.
While some community members fully support SEL in schools and the Second Step lessons, other parents raised concern about the SEL curriculum being tied to critical race theory, being anti-family and encouraging students to start social movements and protests.
On Tuesday, the district’s Curriculum Committee went through this feedback and discussed which lessons should be removed or modified in some way.
The committee recommended the initial lesson, which introduces students to Second Step, be removed and replaced with a district- generated lesson about who can support a student. Lessons that addressed starting a movement and service learning were also removed as they could be misinterpreted as encouraging students to protest.
Committee members also discussed how to modify lessons to better align with parent feedback. For instance, one lesson was about a boy who wanted to start a book drive. An exercise provided options as to how he could spread the word, including fliers and social media. Some parents commented this does not align with their family values as their children are not allowed on social media. The committee discussed adding supplementary material about safe technology use and parent permission.
Families will also be provided with prompts to discuss lesson topics with their students at home. In one piece of feedback, a parent commented that prayer was not listed in a list of strategies to help a student calm down during a conflict. The prompt would allow families to have a discussion and reinforce family values at home.
No formal action is expected to be taken. The board may decide to take action Nov. 22.
Report card
As the state prepares to release DPI district and school report cards this month, District Assessment Coordinator Tina VanRoo will present about the report card process, as well as some changes this year.
Changes to this year’s report card include visual layout of information to make it more user-friendly, statements regarding scores, target group outcomes priority areas and course and program data.
The rating scale was also modified. Scores for the prior rating scale were: significantly exceeds expectations from 83-100; exceeds expectations from 73-82.9; meets expectations from 6372.9; meets few expectations from 53-62.9; and fails to meet expectations from 0- 52.9.
Under the new accountability rating categories, the score ranges are: significantly exceeds expectations from 83-100; exceeds expectations from 70-82.9; meets expectations from 58-69.9; meets few expectations from 48-57.9; and fails to meet expectations from 0-47.9.
The report cards will also contain a statement urging caution when interpreting scores and ratings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.