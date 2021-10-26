WEST BEND — The West Bend School District Board of Education approved social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum through Second Step for grades 4K-6 Monday after garnering feedback from the community for several weeks on the highly-debated topic.
“Tonight, we’re confident in bringing forward the 4K through grade 6 curriculum knowing that Second Step is the primary resource that would be used,” said Superintendent Jen Wimmer. “The majority of the feedback we received thus far has centered around seventh and eighth grade, and we’re sending that back to committee just in attention to that feedback. There’s some lessons initially we’ve identified for removal, and some things that we need to review.”
Seventh- and eighth-grade curriculum will be up for review and approval in the following weeks.
Emily Melstrand, special education coordinator, explained that Second Step will continue to be the primary resource for SEL curriculum — with some modifications.
In one lesson, students are asked to rate their understanding of material and emotional responses on a scale of “fist-to-five.” Students hold up a fist — the lowest possible rating — or up to five fingers. Instead, the district recommends teachers use a zero-to-five scale.
“There wasn’t specific feedback given regarding individual lessons at grade 6, but in order to be consistent with the recommendations that have been brought forth at the seventh- and eighth-grade level, we are recommending that two of the lessons be removed, and one of them be replaced with a West Bend School District homegrown option,” said Melstrand.
One of these lessons being removed is an introduction to Second Step which is intended to engage students with some challenges they may face in middle school. It states that Second Step will support that. To align with feedback, counselors put together a lesson that addresses these experiences and identifies to whom and where they can go for help. Lesson 13 will also be removed, which references previous lessons and focuses on individual skills needed to recognize, respond to and report bullying.
“In addition to the recommendation around the curriculum and the resource of Second Step, we also just wanted to highlight that we created a communication structure to support the implementation of the lessons or of the curriculum and the communication structure has been created to ensure that families receive communication about upcoming lessons prior to the lessons being taught,” said Melstrand.
Families can review the materials ahead of time and opt to remove students from one or a set of lessons. They are also provided with prompts to discuss topics at home.
Prior to the board’s decision, 32 community members spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, many of whom were students at West Bend East and West high schools. The students shared personal stories about discrimination and bullying they or their peers faced relating to their race, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Lexi Williams, a senior at West Bend West High School, voiced her support for the curriculum. In addition to trying to lessen racism, she stated it will also cultivate “genuinely good people.”
“I understand that many citizens of our community are uncomfortable with the SEL curriculum, and I’m glad. Privilege is comfortable, and it is harmful to the well-being of our students of color and to the characters of our non-students of color and we need to be shaken in this sleepy town,” she said. “SEL is not radical. It is simply teaching our children to be kind, inclusive and compassionate individuals, which based on the characters of many of our community members, is what we really need right now.”
Diego Prescott, a West High School student, recalled his experiences of being singled out and “not being treated like everyone else.” He stated he thought about not returning to the school this year, but wanted to stay and dedicate his final few years of high school to change and advocating for students of all races and backgrounds.
“Not all kids learn from their homes about other cultures and treating people equally. The world is a diverse place, and if they don’t learn it from our school or home, where will they learn it?” he said. “We need to start making changes and it needs to start with us enforcing SEL in our school district, starting with the students in elementary so we can help the racism and bullying in our school district at a young level so they can understand that us people of color are just like them and should be treated the same.”
However, there were also members of the audience who stated their concerns about Second Step and SEL curriculum, some of whom came wearing red T-shirts that read, “Education NOT Indoctrination.”
Lisa Hakes stated that while the curriculum sounds appealing, she felt like it had a “hidden agenda.”
“After doing a little research, I discovered that CRT is about teaching our children that certain races, creeds and more are considered privileged. This creates further division, not unity,” said Hakes. “When looking around the world right now, it would appear there is an agenda to divide and conquer and create fear. After looking more closely at SEL, I see it as a subtle and slow way to brainwash our children.”
She said it appears that it works to separate children from parents, create discord and teaches children their parents are racist. She added that leading by example and life experience are the best ways to teach children.