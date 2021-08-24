WEST BEND — On Monday night, the West Bend School District discussed their 2021-22 Operating Plan, which encourages students to socially distance to the greatest extent possible and recommends masks.
District Superintendent Jen Wimmer presented the mitigation measures outlined in the Operating Plan to the West Bend School Board. During the presentation, members asked questions
and held discussions about COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming school year.
These mitigation measures follow guidance sent to schools from the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. Wimmer wrote in the Operating Plan that school district officials met with public health officials to discuss current district plans.
Parents, grandparents, registered nurses and former teachers of the West Bend School District spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.
There were 28 West Bend residents who raised questions, comments and concerns about the district’s social emotional learning curriculum and masking policy for the upcoming school year.
Wimmer also hosted listening sessions for feedback on the drafted Operating Plan prior to the meeting on Monday night. She said feedback included families wanting to create separate classrooms in which masks would be required at all times with allotted breaks.
A majority of the school board members expressed their support for optional masking in the district.
“What I like is that we’re starting at choice,” Board President Chris Zwygart said.
School Board member Paul Fischer said he would prefer to start the first two or three weeks of school with requiring masks. Zwygart as well as board members Tonnie Schmidt, Erin Dove and Joel Ongert said they would prefer to start with masks being recommended.
“I am not in favor of mandates,” Schmidt said during the meeting. “I am worried about bullying, I think requiring someone who doesn’t believe in masks to wear a mask is a form of bullying.”
The 2021-22 Operating Plan is a 39-page document outlining proactive measures in buildings, instructional options, transportation protocols and other measures the school district is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks will be recommended, not required inside schools. However, masks will be required on school buses as it falls under the federal law that requires masks to be worn on public transportation.
Another formal review of the 2021-22 Operating Plan will occur at a board meeting on Sept. 13. This plan can be read at https://www.westbend.k12.wi.us/District/Portal/covid-19-updatesinfo.