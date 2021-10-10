WASHINGTON COUNTY — On the third Friday of September, which was Sept. 17 this year, Wisconsin public school districts counted the number of pupils to determine that district’s membership. Data is then reported to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) as part of the annual budget process.
Districts use the third Friday count to calculate the full time equivalent (FTE).
The head count is multiplied by an FTE factor determined by how often a student attends school. For example, resident students attending full-time, five days per week have an FTE of 1. Students who attend half-days, five days per week have an FTE of 0.5. A class of 20 kindergarten students attending half days, five days per week would result in an FTE of 10.
The subtotal of the resident count multiplied by the FTE factor are added to produce the district’s total FTE. FTE is then used to calculate the revenue limit and equalization aid.
The FTE may need to be adjusted based on summer school FTE, part-time attendance or foster-group home FTE.
A headcount of West Bend School District students found the district serves 5,914 pupils, including students who openenrolled in the district, early learning and special education programs.
“Our membership decreased from the previous year,” said Superintendent Jen Wimmer. “Membership is a count that has a connection to the budget. However, exemptions as well as threeyear averages mitigate a negative impact to school district budgets.”
The third Friday count and Department of Revenue information will be received by the district on Oct. 15. This information will then be used to finalize the budget and taxation rate.
“Our taxation rate, more commonly referred to as the mill rate, will remain the same at $7.97 per $1,000 of assessed value. This will be the fourth year we were able to keep the mill rate the same because property values have increased,” said Wimmer.
The Germantown School District is currently verifying all their numbers, but will have an increase in overall student enrollment.
“We will have an increase of 45 to 48 students as we see from the current numbers. The increase will help in years to come based on our threeyear averages for state funding,” said Superintendent Brett Stousland.
During the West Bend 102nd Annual Meeting of Electors, those in attendance approved the tax levy and disposal of district property, voted to increase board member compensation and agreed to set next year’s meeting date at a later time.
The Department of Revenue will finalize property values on Oct. 15.
The West Bend School District anticipates finalizing the 2021-22 budget on Oct. 25.