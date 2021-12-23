WEST BEND — Instead of spending the winter indoors, residents and visitors alike are invited to head outside for the Downtown West Bend Association’s annual West Bend Winter Warm Up Jan. 22 and 23. The event features 50 ice sculptures, shopping and dining, entertainment and more.
Dozens of ice sculptures sponsored by 77 area businesses and organizations will be found along Main Street and 6th Avenue, as well as one at Lac Lawrann Conservancy.
“We are so grateful. The community seriously stepped up and it’s amazing,” said DWBA Events Director Gena Biertzer.
Ice sculptures range from a 7-foot-tall snowman sponsored by Delta Defense to a piggy bank to a sea horse, as well as a crane doing yoga, a heart-shaped lock and key and a snowflake. Sculptures are created by Wisconsin-based Art Below Zero.
Visitors will get a sneak peek into how ice sculptures are made with a demonstration at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 22.
“They’ll get to see the magic where it’s all happening,” said Biertzer.
At 1 p.m., Candy Cigarette, an original bluesrock band, will play Old Settlers Park. Throughout the event, visitors will be able to shop and dine at various bars, restaurants and businesses downtown beginning at 10 a.m. Businesses will also be handing out snacks and treats like hot cocoa and host Winter Warm Up specials.
“There’s going to be something for everybody at those places,” said Biertzer.
That morning, bikers will head to Regner Park for the Hugh Jass Fat Tire Bike Race beginning at 11 a.m., during which participants dress up in costumes and race around the park on fat tire bikes. Observers are welcome to enjoy the race.
Saturday night brings the Winter Luminary Walk at Lac Lawrann Conservancy from 5-7 p.m.
On Jan. 23, shoppers at downtown businesses can enter to win a gift basket by shopping at West Bend Specialty Shops. They will receive a ticket at each participating business. The more businesses they visit, the more tickets they will receive.
The Bend is kicking off Winter Warm Up weekend on Friday with a showing of “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. On Jan. 22, the historic theater is hosting a free showing of “Happy Feet Two” at 1 p.m.
The Bend will function as a warming station throughout the event with popcorn and a space for visitors to warm up before heading out again to look at the sculptures.
Bluegrass band FEED THE DOG takes The Bend stage at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Award-winning magician Glen Gerard brings his family- friendly show Jan. 23 at noon.
A full, up-to-date itinerary can be found at downtownwestbend.com.
Presenting sponsors of the event are the Downtown West Bend Association, the city of West Bend, West Bend Specialty Shops and The Bend. Major donors are Delta Defense, Thrivent, and Healing Elements Day Spa.
TownePlace Suites is offering discounted rates for those visiting for West Bend Winter Warm Up.