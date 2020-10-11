PEWAUKEE — This year hasn’t exactly been ideal for bars and restaurants, especially new ones. But Twisted Vine Wine Shop & Bar on Pewaukee Lake has managed to stick it out, largely thanks to owner Brandon Moore’s passion for wine, and his love of sharing that passion with others.
Moore, who has been in the food and beverage business since he was 16 years old and most recently worked with the Bartolotta restaurant group, had initially planned to open the business in April.
But COVID-19 had other plans.
Moore eventually opened the bar and retail establishment this June after hearing that the village was re-opening Pewaukee Beach. Twisted Vine sits across from the beach at 145 W. Wisconsin Ave. on the first floor of a new mixed-use building.
The 44-year-old hadn’t been looking for a place but decided to jump on it when he saw the “for lease” sign last summer.
Having owned a wine import company for about seven years, Moore said opening a wine bar was always in the back of his mind.
“Wine has been a longtime passion of mine, but I didn’t want to do a full restaurant,” he said Friday. “I wanted to have a place where I could have a little bit more of a one-on-one relationship with customers and expose them to things they’ve never tried before.”
So far customers have been very responsive and supportive, he said.
That’s helped the business weather the COVID storm.
Customers are enjoying the small plates and appetizers the bar offers, including charcuterie boards and the popular goat cheese stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto.
With charcuterie boards, people can pick their own cheeses if they like, and Moore said people like that. He gives customers the same option with their wine flights.
“We are also a retail shop, so people can come in and take some cheese or wine home, or they buy a bottle, and drink it in here, and we will only charge them a small corking fee.”
Twisted Vine Wine Shop & Bar is open from 12-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 12-7 on Sundays, and 2-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. It is closed on Mondays.