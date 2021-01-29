Winter storm expected to hit Wisconsin Saturday night

NEW BERLIN — The area is about to get potentially pounded with another winter storm and the city of New Berlin and the National Weather Service are wanting people to be ready for as much as 9 inches of new snow this weekend.
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of southeastern Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Between 5 inches to 9 inches of snow is expected to fall with the highest amounts more likely to fall closer to Illinois and Lake Michigan.
The National Weather Service also forecasts wind gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph, which may cause blowing and drifting of snow in some areas.
Included in the winter storm warning are Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
On Friday afternoon, New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament declared a state of emergency for his city, which will be in place from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The declaration of a snow emergency is to reduce traffic congestion, and to ensure the orderly operation of emergency vehicles, including snow removal equipment and machinery, according to the release.
In addition, street parking is prohibited during the snow emergency.
People also cannot park a vehicle on a street, alley or public parking lot during the period of a snow emergency.
“Due to staffing shortages, the city’s plowing services may be delayed. Expect travel conditions to be hazardous as you may encounter unplowed or semi-plowed roads in certain areas of the city during and after the storm,” according to the release.
Falling snow could be heavy at times, according to the NWS. Travel could also be very difficult due to snow-covered road and reduced visibilities, particularly Saturday evening and overnight, according to the NWS.
For those who must travel, the National Weather Service recommends that you keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. To get the latest road conditions, call 511.