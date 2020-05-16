In this May 14, 2020, photo, owner Paul Furrer cuts the hair of Jeff Jones at Rich's Barber Shop in Waukesha, Wis. Wisconsin has been the battleground for political proxy wars for nearly a decade, the backdrop for bruising feuds over labor unions, executive power, redistricting and President Donald Trump. Now, six months before a presidential election, the state is on fire again — some might say still. With a divided state government and a polarized electorate, Wisconsin has emerged as the hot bed of partisan fighting over the coronavirus, including how to slow its spread, restart the seized economy, vote amid a pandemic and judge Trump's leadership. . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)