Wisconsin Automotive Museum in Hartford to host Kissel Meet this weekend

HARTFORD — History will come alive in Hartford this weekend with a Kissel Meet at the Wisconsin Automotive Museum.
The event will bring Kissel automobiles and enthusiasts to the area for events beginning today.
Dawn Bondhus, executive director of the museum at 147 N. Rural St., said Kissel owners will be on a driving tour around the area today and the meet is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Participants are starting at different points, and locating particular coordinates and sites around Hartford which relate to Kissel Car history. Sort of like a geo-cache event,” she said.
The “high caliber Kissel automobiles” were manufactured in Hartford from 1906 to 1931, making Kissel the second longest-lived car manufacturer in Wisconsin, according to the museum website. Registration is not required to attend the meet, which includes a series of tech talks in the museum, Bondhus said.
Admission to the museum includes access to the talks, according to Bondhus, who said event organizers are expecting around 60 people to participate.
Museum admission is reduced to $7 for the day of the meet, according to the museum Facebook page.
One of the cars that will be featured at the meet is a 1914 Kissel Touring Car, made to look like the 1915 Kissel Touring Car that Paramount movie star Anita King drove across the country, according to Bondhus.
“It is significant, because she was the first woman to drive across the country completely alone, and she used a Kissel,” Bondhus said.
The museum is also excited to host a 1930 Kissel Brougham, according to Bondhus, who said the vehicle is coming to Hartford from California.
“The car hasn’t been back in Hartford since it was built,” she said. “It was shipped to Europe when new, and was in Denmark until a few years ago.”
The Kissel Motor Car Company had dealerships around the world, including in Europe, South America and Australia, according to Bondhus. She said there are just five 1930 Kissels remaining, including two in Europe and two currently housed in the Wisconsin Auto Museum.
The Kissel Brougham traveling from California to Hartford is the fifth.
“These are the newest Kissels anyone will see, as there are no known 1931 models remaining,” Bondhus said.