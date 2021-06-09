FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate plans to approve bills Wednesday, June 9, 2021, making it more difficult to vote absentee in the state, measures that have drawn bipartisan opposition and are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)