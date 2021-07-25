James Rudd, a janitorial worker and member of SEIU Local 1 in Milwaukee, speaks at a June 17, 2021, press conference at the Wisconsin State Capitol held by state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, left, to introduce legislation that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour. "The pandemic made it clear that society works because we do," says Rudd, who has worked cleaning industry jobs for 16 years. (Will Cioci/Wisconsin Watch via AP)