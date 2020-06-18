In this Dec. 4, 2018 photo, former state senator. Caleb Frostman, is seen addressing the legislature at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Frostman, now Wisconsin Secretary of Workforce Development, is asking the U.S. Department of Labor to allow his agency to issue Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program created under Congress' disaster stimulus bill, to unemployed workers who also receive federal disability benefits. The push comes after the DWD began denying such claims. (Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch via AP)