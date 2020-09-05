In this photo provided by Wisconsin Watch, Sharon Drefcinski, right, chief election inspector for the town of Rib Mountain, boxes mailed-in absentee ballots in Rib Mountain, Wis., to send to the county for archiving, during the partisan primary on Aug. 11, 2020. Town Clerk Joanne Ruechel, left, sent out 1,348 absentee ballots ahead of the primary.