WAUKESHA — On Nov. 21, Michael Hurst was at the Waukesha Christmas Parade with his family. He was sitting near Burlap and Lace with his kids when a red SUV plowed through the crowd and almost hit him and his family.
A couple days later, when he was dealing with the impact of witnessing the tragedy firsthand, a family member told Hurst to make something to keep his mind off of the day’s tragic events. Now, about a week later, he’s made over 3,200 ornaments to help raise funds for the United for Waukesha Community Fund.
“It’s been a trip,” Hurst said. Over the past week, the Waukesha resident has been making the wood gifts nonstop. Hurst said his mornings are spent in his workshop, where members of his extended family have come to help too. His wife and kids are also lending a hand whenever they can, because he said that he has been getting orders almost continually from both Waukesha residents and people across the country.
He also said he’s been making some special, larger ornaments to give to the police and fire departments that sprang into action on Nov. 21.
Two of the ornaments that Michael Hurst and his family are making to raise money for those affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
“We know that they’re struggling too,” Hurst said.
But Hurst said that even though it’s been a lot of work to make all the ornaments, he’s glad to have something to do after facing sleepless nights in the days after the tragedy that ultimately led to over 60 people being injured, and six fatalities.
“It takes my mind off of it,” he said. And because he knows that other people are struggling too, Hurst said that he’s donating every dollar he receives from the ornaments to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, the primary fundraiser set up for the victims of the tragedy.
Anyone who would like to purchase an ornament has until Friday at 5 p.m. to place an order through the woodworker’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HurstWW. Each ornament costs $5.
The ornaments are also available at Burlap and Lace in Waukesha, 272 W. Main St., Serendipity Boutique Marketplace in Greendale, 5602 Broad St., and Pop’s MarketPlace in Muskego, S70-W16050 Janesville Road.
Anyone who would like to donate directly to the United for Waukesha Community fund can also do so at https://bit.ly/3xDJ7AF.