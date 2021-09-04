Muggy weather and fog didn’t stop veterans like 95-year-old Grafton resident Evelyn Scott, who was Navy Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s secretary when the admiral signed Japan’s surrender agreement in 1945 and continued to work for the admiral in places like The White House after the war, from taking to the skies for a 15-minute ride.
“I don’t understand why they’re making a big deal about me,” Scott said. “But I like it.”
Scott, along with the handful of other veterans who attended Friday’s flights, were able to enjoy the event courtesy of Dream Flights, a nonprofit that was founded in 2011 to honor military veterans living in long-term care communities.
All the veterans who took part in Friday’s flights live in retirement homes operated by Capri Communities, which has homes across the state.
Meghan Davis, director of lifestyle enrichment for the communities, said her organization has continued to participate in the program for the past eight years, with a year off because of the pandemic, because it’s a way of giving something to people who gave their all during the world-spanning conflict that ended just over 76 years ago.
“It’s a great way to give back to our veterans,” Davis said.
The veterans clearly appreciated their flights, too. Charles Chapeta, who earned the Navy Unit Commendation ribbon for his service as a quartermaster on the attack cargo ship U.S.S. Alcyone during the war, dismounted from the plane with a huge grin as he was greeted by about two dozen volunteers.
“It was great,” Chapeta said, adding he tried to get the pilot to do a loop-de-loop in midair. “I loved it.”
For 94-year-old Richard “Mike” Mihalek, who enlisted in the Navy in World War II before serving extensively in the Korean War, after which he earned his PhD in mathematics in Illinois and became a math professor at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, the experience was something truly unique as well.
“When you fly in airlines, it’s different,” Mihalek said.
And although the brief flights may not be the most significant thing that the veterans have experienced, State Rep. Cindi Duchow said that it’s the least that people can do to honor those who devoted their lives to our country in one of our darkest hours.
“This is a very small thing we can do for you,” Duchow said.