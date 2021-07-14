HUBERTUS — Yahi’s Bakery gives local customers a taste of Mexico. From traditional Mexican cakes and cookies and classic favorites, Yahi’s Bakery can create the perfect dessert for you.
Owner Yahaira Rice immigrated from Mexico to the U.S. over three years ago. Since the pandemic, Rice’s employment was affected and she began looking for a way to supplement her income.
She started making and selling cakes from her home.
Growing up in Monterrey, Mexico with her grandmother, she learned everything about baking traditional Mexican confections.
“I’m from Mexico and my specialties are traditional Mexican baked goods like mostachon, a traditional meringue cake, tres leches cake and cheesecake,” Rice said.
The menu includes a wide range of cakes, cupcakes, banana bread, cookies, hojarascas, flan and pies. Customers have the option to customize cakes for any special occasion like birthdays, graduations and wedding cakes. Rice personally bakes everything on the menu.
Yahi’s is fast becoming a local favorite.
Addressing a growing demand for gluten-free options, Rice now is offering flourless chocolate cake. It is a healthier, low-calorie, decadent dessert that still satisfies chocolate cravings.
Rice’s home bakery represents a step toward something bigger. Eventually she wants to open the business in a brick-and-mortar bakery.
Customers can order online for pickup or delivery. To order, go to Yahi’s Bakery on Facebook, Instagram or google at Yahi’s-bakery.business.site to see their entire menu of sweets or call 414-522-0752.
“Right now I’m pretty booked so I ask for two to four days in advance,” Rice said. “I sell a lot of tres leches cakes. It has to be refrigerated for eight to 10 hours so obviously I can’t have it ready right away.”
“I think that baking from home brings more because you really put all your love in one special cake and I make with passion the traditional recipes from grandma,” said Rice.